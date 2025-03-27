KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $377.04 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.68 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

