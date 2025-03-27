Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 29,651 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 835,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 147,803 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -144.74%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.