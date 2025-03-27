Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.04 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.