Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

