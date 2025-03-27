Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

