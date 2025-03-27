Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

