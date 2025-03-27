Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 62.91%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 61.35 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.87. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

