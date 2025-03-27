Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $67.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of SLNO opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -1.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,191.49. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

