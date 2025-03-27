JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,585,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $563.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

