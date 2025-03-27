SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SGS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. SGS has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

SGS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

