TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESI

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.