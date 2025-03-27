Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.14), with a volume of 3961500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).

Syncona Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.56. The firm has a market cap of £543.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.26.

About Syncona

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

