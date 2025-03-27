Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

SPMTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

