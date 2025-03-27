Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
SPMTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spearmint Resources
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.