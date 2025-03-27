Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 10,882 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $6,266,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everus news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last 90 days.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everus

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.