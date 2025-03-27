Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.