TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%.

TSS Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:TSSI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.79. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TSS stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

