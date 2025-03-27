JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 billion.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. JBS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.