JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 billion.
JBS Stock Performance
Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. JBS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
JBS Company Profile
