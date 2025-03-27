American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $56,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

