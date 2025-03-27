Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 238.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

