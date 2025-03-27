Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.