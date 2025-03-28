1,141,544 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,141,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BWIN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

