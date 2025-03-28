11,928 Shares in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN) Bought by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the period.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June Price Performance

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June

The PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 20 ETF – JUNE (PBJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral PBJN was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

