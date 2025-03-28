AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after acquiring an additional 417,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $370.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

