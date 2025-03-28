AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 219 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,825.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,472.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,273.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,860.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,721 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,311 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

