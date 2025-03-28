AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.