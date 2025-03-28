2,200 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

