Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,497,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654,739 shares of company stock worth $325,937,151. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

