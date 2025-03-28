33,590 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 284,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $59.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.