Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 30,996 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in HealthStream by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

