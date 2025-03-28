Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 10,413 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

