Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Announces Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 86.35%.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.18) on Friday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 151.47 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 174 ($2.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

