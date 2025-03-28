Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $23,686,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.