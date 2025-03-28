The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Releases Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.

The Mission Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 24.64 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.33.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Mission Group

In related news, insider Mark Lund bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($31,848.78). 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMG

The Mission Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.