Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 43,214 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.57 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $586.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

