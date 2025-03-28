TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,145,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,801,000 after buying an additional 341,812 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $507.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.25. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

