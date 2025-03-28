Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Drops By 67.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $55.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. NN Group has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $55.64.
