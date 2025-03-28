ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

PRPH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 3,276,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 107,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

