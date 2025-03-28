30,171 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

