Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 20.1 %

APP stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.42. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.