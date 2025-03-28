American Century Companies Inc. Buys 101,160 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2,227.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in RH by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $244.33 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $212.04 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.25.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

