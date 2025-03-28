American Century Companies Inc. Buys 57,784 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $39,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

