American Century Companies Inc. Has $38.47 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

