Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $58.12 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,862 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intapp were worth $58,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 669,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,329 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,414,134.35. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.