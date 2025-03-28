JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,712,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,637,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,720,000 after acquiring an additional 426,218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

