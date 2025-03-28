Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.99, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. Beachbody updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beachbody Stock Performance

BODI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.