Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Minerva Stock Performance

Minerva stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Minerva has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

