Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

Mar 28th, 2025

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 269,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JBS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.12 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

