First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382. The company has a market cap of $74.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

