Best Toy Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Dollar Tree, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares in companies that are often seen as more of a novelty or speculative play rather than a solid, fundamentally strong investment. They tend to be highly volatile and driven by market sentiment and hype, making them attractive to traders looking for quick gains, but they also come with significant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 16,004,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,063,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $926.70. The stock had a trading volume of 859,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,339. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $411.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $987.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $945.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,036. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,740. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.40. 649,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Further Reading