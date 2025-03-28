Blair William & Co. IL Sells 322 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $57,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $987.04 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,030.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,076.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

